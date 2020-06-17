Neshoba County Animal Hospital holds free rabies clinic

The Neshoba County Animal Hospital hosted a free rabies clinic in Philadelphia, Tuesday.

The rabies clinic was part of Love Out Loud Neshoba, the week-long community service event going on now. Elizabeth Frohse from Neshoba County Animal Hospital said several cats and dogs came through the parking lot of the Neshoba Baptist Association to receive their free shot and a bag of treats and goodies, prepared by the folks with Love Out Loud.

“We wanted so bad to do something when we heard about the love out loud for the community. So we put our heads together and we thought the thing to do that would be the most beneficial for people who possibly couldn’t afford a rabies vaccination was to do a rabies clinic here for Love Out Loud,” said Frohse.

Love Out Loud Neshoba community service efforts will continue all week.