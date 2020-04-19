Possession of a Controlled Substance and Other Neshoba County Arrests

MICHAEL THOMAS LADD, 42, of Union, Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 17, of Union, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Unregistered Weapon, Fleeing Arrest, Philadelphia Police Department.

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 22, of Union, Petit Larceny < $1,000 x 4.

ANGELLA MARIE MONK, 46, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence Simple Assault – 1st, Disturbance Family 1st – Domestic Violence, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JACQUEELINE RASHIDA CHERINESHOBA PISARIK, 26, of Philadelphia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Philadelphia Police Department.

AUSTIN ANDREW ROBINSON, 26, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

JOHN SMITH, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny < $1,000.

BENJAMIN TRAPP, 21, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, Careless Driving.