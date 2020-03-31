Neshoba County COVID-19 Task Force Emphasizes Seriousness of Pandemic

The Philadelphia-Neshoba Choctaw Covid-19 Task Force strongly emphasizes the seriousness of the pandemic. “Everyone please exercise all necessary actions, be diligent and adhere to guidelines from the CDC and the MSDH to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please limit your outings, adhere to social distancing and refrain from any casual outings and gatherings. Health and safety of our citizens and health care workers are paramount.” The Task Force is made up of Chief Executives of the City, County, the Mississippi Choctaw Indians, with the cooperation of officials from Neshoba General Hospital, Emergency Management, Public Safety, and State Legislators according their press release. for more info – https://cdc.gov/covid19