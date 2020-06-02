Neshoba County Covid Cases Still On The Rise

Neshoba County Covid-19 cases are still some of the highest in the state. A report was released Monday by MSDH stating that Neshoba county was ranked #3 for highest cases overall in the State and #4 for highest incidences. To date Neshoba has 671 positive cases, 69 of which are in LTC’s. 39 People have died. Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health officer addressed the question regarding reasons for high cases in Neshoba County. He said while some cases were the result of LTC’s, most of the case concern was because of community transmission. He once again emphasized the importance of hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask.