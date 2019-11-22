Neshoba County Department of Child Protection Services “Pick-A-Star for CPS”

The Neshoba County Department of Child Protection Services (CPS) is responsible for providing for the care and needs of children who are in state custody and have open cases. Each year CPS works with the community to ensure that our children have a good Holiday experience.

The Neshoba County Child Protection Services will have a tree , “Pick-A-Star for CPS”, at Wal-Mart. The tree will not be available until after Thanksgiving; therefore, if you are wanting to “Pick-A-Star for CPS” before Thanksgiving you may come by the Child Protection Service office, located at 1016 Holland Ave, Monday thru Friday between 8 am and 5 pm.

For further details please call Sherry at Neshoba Child Protection Services at 601-656-1452.