Neshoba County Extension Service Offering Private Applicator Class

A two- hour Private Applicator Certification class will be taught on Friday, November 15, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Neshoba County Coliseum multi-purpose room. The Class is for individuals wishing to obtain private applicator certification for the first time and for those who need to renew or reinstate their certification. The cost for the class is $20 and it is payable the day of the class. Please note the Extension Service cannot accept cash or credit/debit card payment. Registration fee must be paid by check or money order. Contact the Extension Service office at 601-656-4011 for more information. Individuals who require special accommodations to participate should contact the Extension office to make their request known prior to the program. Contact should be made timely to ensure appropriate accommodation. MSU-ES does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or group affiliation, age, disability or veteran status.