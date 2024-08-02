Neshoba County Fair – Friday Schedule of Events

Presented by Philadlephia-Neshoba Tourism
NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR
Midway open 12pm – 12am midnight. Mitchell Bros. & Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30pm – 3:30pm.
Exhibit Hall open 8am – 10pm.
- 9am – Sheep Show, followed by Goat Show – Livestock Show Arena
- 12:30pm – Music by The Vernon Brothers – Grandstand
- 1:30pm – Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack
- 8pm – The Frontmen – Grandstand
- WEATHER PERMITTING – Immediately following The Frontmen will be the fireworks show – No one will be allowed on the racetrack infield during the fireworks show.
- 9pm – 12am midnight – Music by The Jason Miller Band – Founders Square
- 12am midnight – 2024 Neshoba County Fair Closes
All gates open and staffed until 6am. All Fairground chains up and locked until 6am.
No admission tickets sold after midnight.