Neshoba County Fair – Wednesday Schedule of Events

NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR
Midway open 12pm – 1am. Mitchell Bros. & Sons Amusements.
U.S. Post Office, Neshoba County Fair Station, Open 12:30pm – 3:30pm.
Exhibit Hall open 8am – 10pm.

  • 8am – 11:30am – Check in Dairy Cattle – Cattle Arena
  • 8am – 12pm – Registration for Pretty Cow Contest – Livestock area
  • 8:45am – Neshoba Central High School Band – Founders Square
  • 9:30am – Political Speaking – Founders Square
    • 9:30 – Hon. Steven Kilgore (R), District Attn., 8th Circuit Court District
    • 9:40 – Hon. C. Scott Bounds (R), State Representative, District 44
    • 9:50 – Hon. DeKeither Stamps (D), Public Service Commissioner, Central District
    • 10am – Hon. Willie Simmons (D), Transportation Commissioner, Central District
    • 10:20 – Ty Pinkins (D), Candidate, U.S. Senate, State of Mississippi
    • 10:30 – Hon. Shad White (R), State Auditor, State of Mississippi
    • 10:40 – Hon. Delbert Hosemann (R), Lt. Governor, State of Mississippi
  • 11am – The Meridian Day Program – Founders Square
  • 1pm – Neshoba Central High School Band – Grandstand/Racetrack
  • 2pm – Harness and Running Horse Races – Racetrack
  • 5:30pm – Pretty Cow Contest – Cattle Arena
  • 8pm – Blackberry Smoke – Grandstand
  • 9:30pm – 12:30 am – Music by River Dan – Founders Square
  • 1am – A.J. Yates, Jr. Memorial Late Night Sing – Founders Square
  • 1am – Midway & Concessions Close

Livestock show barns open 9am – 5pm displaying top quality beef cattle, dairy cattle, & sheep.
The Exhibit Hall is open daily 8am – 10pm featuring field crops, garden exhibits, and Arts & Crafts.

