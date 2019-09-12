Neshoba County General Hospital Hosting Blood Drive

Neshoba County General Hospital will be hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, September 13 from 9 am – 4 pm.

One in three people need blood in their lifetime that’s why Mississippi Blood Services says it’s so important to donate. MBS says roughly 100,000 units of blood are needed per year for the hospitals it serves. One in every 7 patients need blood and it all starts with one prick.

Make plans to visit Neshoba County General Hospital and donate blood. Look for the MBS Donor Coach. Free T-shirt and $10 Gift Card for all Donors.