Neshoba County Library incorporates fun and education this summer- VIDEO



According to National Public Radio, in 2017 nearly 42% of all young children had their own tablet device, compared to less than 1% in 2011. With experts predicting those numbers are on the rise, the Neshoba County Library is offering other means of entertainment this summer, reminding everyone it’s important to never skip out on education.

The possibilities are endless at the Neshoba County Library, where this summer’s reading theme is a “Universe of Stories.” Library Director Jacob Starks said they are offering several reading and educational programs for kids in grades K-6, including one he said is particularly beneficial.

“What we have done is we have created the Library Reading Academy, which is a program every morning, basically they get a well- rounded program of history, arts, Latin and vocabulary,” said Starks.

Starks said it’s important not to let your kids dive into technology just because they’re out of school and on break. Instead, he suggested getting them away from technology.

“It’s always good for parents and kids to interact away from a computer or a tablet. One of the things you can do when you move away from the technology is encounter the unexpected. When you encounter the unexpected, you are going to start hitting on that curiosity and that curiosity drives learning,” said Starks.

Starks said the library has many exciting events coming up that he hopes will bring in more kids over the summer.

“We have some passive programs that we do. We’ve got a couple of interactive pieces we’re bringing in about mid- summer. We’re also hitting the road with the book mobile as well as going to the Neshoba County Fair and showing 101 Dalmatians,” said Starks.

The library is open Monday through Friday 6:30 AM until 5:30PM and on Saturdays, 8:00 AM until noon.