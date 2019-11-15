Neshoba County Library: November Library Gourmet

The Neshoba County Library is getting the Kitchen prepped for a new Library cooking demo. Library Gourmet will be featuring “Baking.”

Library Gourmet returns at 5:30PM on Tuesday, November 19th to feature baking recipes, just in time for any last second Thanksgiving Dinner planning.

This program is open to anyone interested in seeing a few different dishes with tastings for each. As always, it’s a great opportunity to socialize and share ideas over some great culinary creations.

The Library Gourmet is free to learn new and interesting recipes in Neshoba County.