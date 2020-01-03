Neshoba County Man Sentenced to 33 Months in Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Daniel S. Dixon, Jr. Tubby, 39, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 33 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for sexual abuse of a minor within the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Michelle A. Sutphin. Tubby was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender.

On January 17, 2018, the Choctaw Police Department responded to a call for assistance in the Pearl River Community. The 14 year old victim was taken to Choctaw Health Center for treatment. Tubby admitted to sexually abusing the minor. Tubby pled guilty before Judge Jordan in September.

This case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie.