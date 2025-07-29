Big Deals!
Neshoba County Man Sentenced to Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

Jackson, MS –A Neshoba County man was sentenced to over fifteen years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Lemon and Robert Eikhoff, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Office, made the announcement.

According to court documents, Brandon Keith Farmer, 23, filmed himself engaging in sexual contact with a female minor. Court records show that the offense occurred in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation in July of 2024.

In addition to being sentenced to federal prison for 182 months, once released, Farmer will serve a twenty-five-year term of supervised release.  Farmer was also ordered to pay $3,000.00 to the Child Pornography Victims Reserve Fund established by the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian K. Burns and Kevin J. Payne prosecuted the case.

