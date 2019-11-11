Neshoba County man still missing

Neshoba County authorities are still investigating the disappearance of a local teenager.

19-year-old Demarquis Houston was reported missing to authorities by his mother over two weeks ago. Houston is 5′ 9″, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Houston was last seen leaving his apartment complex around 10 p.m. Oct. 23. No one has heard from him since.

At this point, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department says it cannot rule out possible foul play.

Officials ask anyone who might have information about Houston to come forward. The sheriff’s department’s main number is 601-656-1414.