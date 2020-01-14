Neshoba County man still missing

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s department is still looking for a missing 20-year old.

Sheriff Eric Clark said the department has not stopped following leads related to the disappearance of Demarquis Houston, but is asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Houston was last seen Oct. 20, 2019, at Pendleton Square Apartments in Neshoba County, where he lives with his mother and four younger siblings.

If you have any information on Houston’s whereabouts, contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department or your local Crimestoppers.