Neshoba County Schools Mask Mandate to Continue

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The mask requirement for Neshoba County Schools will continue through Sept. 3, announced the district on their Facebook page.
“After discussion with local medical officials, the NCSD will continue to implement the mask requirement through September 3 at which time we will reevaluate our situation. Our county is still at a very high rate of infection,” read the post, which was made Thursday.
“While we do not like the masks, they have allowed us to avoid quarantining nearly as many students, therefore we have been able to keep the schools open.”