Neshoba County mother asks for public’s help

It has been more than three weeks since Shelly Houston last saw her son, Demarquis Houston. Houston said she reported her son missing Oct. 23.

“When he didn’t come home in a day or two. He’s never gone more than a day or so, unless he’s in the country with his grandparents. So when his grandmother hadn’t heard from him and his girlfriend hadn’t heard from him, I knew something had to be wrong. So we started calling and getting no answer,” said Houston.

Houston said her son’s phone is still ringing. She said the not knowing is overwhelming her and her family.

“If they know anything, or if they see him, or talk to him or anything, just let us know. Give me something. Not knowing is pretty much running the family crazy,” said Houston.

Demarquis was last seen Oct. 20 at Pendleton Square Apartments in Neshoba County, where he lives with his mother and four younger siblings. Houston said she has a message for her son or anyone who might know what happened.

“Come home. That his family misses him and loves him unconditionally and we’re here for him no matter what. Just come home. If he can’t come, I’ll go get him. If he is unable to get to me, I will get to him. I just want my son back, that’s all,” said Houston.

Demarquis’ 20th birthday was just last week.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or your local Crimestoppers.