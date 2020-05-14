Neshoba County Nursing Home Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

Neshoba County Nursing Home is celebrating National Skilled Nurse Care Week. According to Neshoba General, “as we celebrate we don’t forget Neshoba County Nursing Home. We celebrate (NSNCW) by highlighting the essential role of skilled nursing care centers, and their residents and staff. Residents offer a unique perspective based on their life experiences, reminding us to be present, celebrate the small moments, and value connections…We love our residents and are extremely thankful for our outstanding team taking care of them daily, especially during this pandemic!”

Established by the American Health Care Association in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week® recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s frail, elderly, and disabled.