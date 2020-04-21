Neshoba County reports second COVID-19 death

A second person has died in Neshoba County due to COVID-19.

As of today, 73 people in Neshoba County have tested positive for coronavirus. Mayor James Young said the community is heartbroken over the two lives lost in the last week. He said he personally knew both people who passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

“I would like to say of course to the families and my family, we’re praying for you consistently. We’re asking god to bless you during this times. And to say to the community this virus is real and it’s taking lives,” said Mayor Young.

Young said its important people grieve for the lives lost all over the world due to the virus. More than 220 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Philadelphia so far.