Five political races in Neshoba County went to runoffs following the Democratic and Republican primaries.

A Republican runoff election will took place for:

Circuit Clerk

Grant Myers

Delana Waddell

Grant Myers Delana Waddell Constable Place 1

Patrick L. Burt

John Lilley

Patrick L. Burt John Lilley Supervisor District 1

Shelby Beason

Mike Snow

Shelby Beason Mike Snow Supervisor District 3

Christopher C. Gardner

Kinsey Smith

Christopher C. Gardner Kinsey Smith Supervisor District 4

Gordon Adkins

Kevin Wilcher

Unofficial Results are as follows: