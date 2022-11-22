Neshoba County Sanitation Department Announces Holiday Schedule

The Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage collection in Neshoba County has been announced.

There will be no route pick-up on Thursday, November 24th.

The route scheduled for Friday, November 25th will be picked up as it normally is.

The Waste Convenience Station at the Neshoba County Unit Facility Building will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday, November 25th 7 am – 3 pm and on Saturday, November 26th 7 am – 12 noon.

The Neshoba County Sanitation Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!