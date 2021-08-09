Neshoba County School District Mask Update

The Neshoba County School District has announced that “after consultation with medical personnel and careful consideration, the NCSD will require masks of students and staff until August 20. Leading up to August 20th, we will reevaluate the situation and decide if we can go mask optional again or not. Currently, the county has a *42% positivity rate. All visitors will be required to wear a mask when entering the schools. We know this may not be a popular decision but please be patient as we work through this situation.”