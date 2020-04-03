Neshoba County School District -“Unfortunately the NCSD will be temporarily suspending our “grab and go” meals during the statewide shutdown. We want to take necessary precautions to keep our employees and community safe. We are hopeful we can resume the meals soon. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”
Neshoba County School District Suspends Grab & Go Meals
