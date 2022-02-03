Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark gives update on Poplar Ave. Crash that injured a 13-year-old child.

At approximately 8:30 Wednesday night, a Neshoba County Deputy made a traffic stop on Beacon Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeremy Howard Henry of 10531 County Road 460, Philadelphia MS.

Mr. Howard fled when the officer asked him to exit the vehicle and traveled to Pecan Avenue, then south to Beech Street, and eventually turned south on Poplar Avenue where the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated his pursuit.

The deputy continued searching the area and when he reached the end of Poplar at the intersection of Line Street, he observed the Ford Explorer embedded in a home near the intersection and discovered the vehicle had struck a 13-year-old, who was playing video games in his room on his computer. The driver had fled the scene on foot.

The Deputy stayed on the scene to administer aid until Philadelphia Fire Rescue and Neshoba EMS arrived on the scene. The young victim was initially taken to Neshoba General Hospital for treatment.

Philadelphia Police located Henry hiding in a wooded area behind Trinity Baptist Church, approximately an hour after the incident.