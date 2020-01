The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in an attempted robbery on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Arlington Dollar General.

The pictures below show the black hoodie and sweat pants that were discarded as they fled the area.

The sweat pants have bleach spots on the right leg, mid thigh.

If you have any information to help the case, please call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).