Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Vandalism Case

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old in connection with two incidents of vandalism at the Stribling Center on Road 402.

Deputies were first called to the building on August 5, 2025, after the owner reported damage to the front doors. Four days later, on August 9, deputies responded again when all the windows were found shattered and part of the front brick wall had been pushed inward, causing major structural damage.

The owner’s family member followed a suspect vehicle from the scene, photographing both the truck and its driver.



Investigators identified the suspect as Matthew Kemp, 18, who was arrested on August 14. He has been charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Commercial Burglary. Damages are estimated at up to $50,000.

Authorities say four juveniles were also involved and will face charges at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office stated it remains committed to protecting property and holding those responsible for such crimes accountable.