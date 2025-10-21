Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office to Host Family Fun Day

Big Deals!
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, November 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

The event will feature door prizes, raffle drawings, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, inflatables for kids, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Attendees can also meet deputies and explore law enforcement equipment.

All proceeds will benefit the Neshoba County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, to purchase equipment for deputies. Last year’s fundraiser helped provide new handguns for the department.

