Neshoba Emergency Managment to Distribute Additional Masks Today

Facemasks will be distributed in Neshoba today. The Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency will distribute additional cloth facemasks at the Neshoba County Coliseum today between 4:30-7:30 p.m.

*Distribution will be via drive through at the Coliseum. No one will be allowed to exit the vehicle. Please enter the north entrance of the Coliseum, proceed to the main front entrance of the Coliseum, the masks will be provided, and then you will exit via the south entrance of the Coliseum. Only one pack of five masks will be provided to each vehicle due to the limited supply.”

****Neshoba County has 452 positive cases to date overall and is one of 7 hotspot counties in Mississippi