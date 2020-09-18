Neshoba: Free Covid-19 Testing for Teachers, School Staff, Nurses, and Childcare Facility Workers Today

Free Covid-19 testing is available in Neshoba County today. Testing is now expanded from teachers, staff, administrators to include nurses, and childcare facility workers on these specific days.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments. Below see additional location information for the Neshoba Health Department.

Neshoba Health Department Phone: 601-656-4371

1014 Holland Avenue

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Map