Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office Receives $13,650 Grant from Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund

From The Desk Of Sheriff Eric Clark

Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund recently awarded $13,650 in a grant to Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. The funding will be used to purchase Body-worn cameras. These cameras will be worn daily by Neshoba County Deputies. This will help with providing transparency in law enforcement and help protect our staff from false complaints. They will be used in training and will help ensure professionalism.

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is working daily to help increase both the safety of the citizens of Neshoba County and the deputies that protect them. We can maximize our potential with support from the citizens we serve. Thank you to Weyerhaeuser for the contribution made to our community.

“Weyerhaeuser has employees and operations in this community, and we are proud to support the sheriff’s department in purchasing equipment that is so important to the entire community,” said Stan Webb, unit manager at Weyerhaeuser’s Philadelphia, MS facility.

Photo

Stan Webb-Unit Manager Weyerhaeuser, Sheriff-Eric Clark

Back Row:

Michelle Joiner-Grant Coordinator, Brad Stuart-Chief Deputy, Tammy Ward-Local Weyerhaeuser Advisory Committee Chairperson