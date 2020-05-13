Neshoba General Celebrates National Hospital Week 2020

Neshoba General is celebrating National Hospital Week 2020. According to the American Hospital Association, “now more than ever, this important week gives us all the opportunity to highlight our hospitals, health systems, health care workers and the innovative ways they are supporting the needs of their community members during this pandemic.” Neshoba General Spokesperson Annette Watkins said “we are celebrating a “Week of Thanks” for our employees, as part of National Hospital week. We just want everyone to feel appreciated for all their hard work during this time.”