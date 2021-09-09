Neshoba General Hosting Vaccine Event at Coliseum.

Neshoba General is hosting a FREE vaccine event. It will be held on Wednesday September 15th at the Neshoba County Coliseum.

Anyone who has received their first dose of the vaccine on August 25th will be due for their second dose on this day. You can also receive your first dose at this event. The vaccine is available for anyone 12 years or older.

Some local businesses have donated door prizes that will be given away such as: golf for two, free movie passes, gift cards, gift bags, gift certificates, and more.

Neshoba General urges everyone to get vaccinated. “It could save your life and others you love. Be part of the solution.”