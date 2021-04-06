Neshoba General Offering Free Covid-19 Vaccine On Thursday

Neshoba General is offering free vaccines. Neshoba General spokesperson Annette Watkins says they are happy to announce that Neshoba General has received an additional allotment of COVID-19 vaccinations. We will administer these vaccines in a drive through fashion onsite at Neshoba General Nursing Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Vaccines are free of charge and available to any individual age 18 and older.” For additional information and answers to frequently asked questions see below.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I schedule an appointment?

We want to make this as simple and easy as possible for inembers of our community. Simply call our Neshoba General COVID Vaccine appointment line at: 601-663-1221 to speak to a Neshoba General team member to assist you one on one to schedule your appointment. There is no need to log on to a computer to register.

When can I call to schedule?

The appointment line will be active at the following times or until the slots are filled.

Monday , April 5th from 8am to 4pm

Tuesday , April 6th from 8am to 4pm

Wednesday April 7th from 8am to 12 noon

Are there any restrictions on who can receive the vaccine?

. The vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older.

Individuals must be free of fever or current illness.

You must not have received any other type of vaccine within the past 14 days . ( Flu, pneumon i a, shingles, tetanus , etc . ) You must not have received passive antibody therapy (monoclonal antibodies or convalescent serum) within the past 90 days.

What brand are you administering? Moderna

How many vaccines do you have on hand to adminişter?

We have been allocated enough vaccines to administer both 1st and 2nd dose injections to 300 individuals.

If I‘ve already had my 1st dose somewhere else can I get my 2nd dose there? No. We would like to provide both 1st and 2nd doses to as many individuals as possible. Therefore, we ask that you follow up to receive your 2nd dose with the facility that administered your 1st dose.

How will my 2nd dose be scheduled? We will provide appointment times for both doses when you call in to schedule your 1st dose.