Neshoba General Vaccine Event – Nov 2

Neshoba General is hosting a vaccine event at the Neshoba County Coliseum on Tuesday November 2nd from 10am – 8pm.

They will be offering first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and booster shots for those who have already been fully vaccinated.

Individuals eligible for the booster shots are:

65 years and older

18+ who have underlying medical conditions

18+ who work in high-risk settings

Be sure to bring your photo ID and your vaccine card if you have received your first or second dose of the vaccine.