Neshoba High Graduate and Louisville Native, Lucas Calvert Is New ECCC Sports Information Director

Lucas Calvert is the new Sports Information Director at ECCC. The Louisville native began his new duties on January 11th. Mr. Calvert is an East Central Community College alumnus and former Warrior student-athlete.

“We conducted a national search to fill this very important position at East Central Community College, and Lucas rose to the top,” said Bill Wagnon, vice president for public information. “This is a very important position at our college, and Lucas brings the experience and skillset we were looking for to promote our student-athletes, coaches, and nine varsity sports programs.”

Calvert most recently served as Sports Information Coordinator for Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson since January 2016 where he provided media relations, marketing, graphic design, and photography support for the Wolves’ eight varsity sports teams. He also served as a sports reporter for the Daily Leader newspaper in Brookhaven.

While at Copiah-Lincoln, he received four first place awards in the annual College Public Relations Association of Mississippi awards competition in Single Piece of Artwork, Sports Media Guide, Athletic Website Design, and Sports Photography.

***A graduate of Neshoba Central High School, Calvert received his Associate of Arts degree from East Central, where he was a member of the Warrior men’s tennis team. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Studies from Mississippi State University and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Communications from Arkansas State University. While at Mississippi State, he served as an Athletic Academic Proctor. He also completed a Sports Information Internship at Rhodes College in Memphis.