Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark shared that “Hope Country Store was burglarized around 5:15 this morning. The masked burglar took the cash drawer with $500 cash, cigarettes, cigars and a 3 liter Faygo soda. Employees arrived at 5:30 to find they were victimized. Help me, help them! 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at 1-855-485-8477.”