Hot meals will be served today at the Neshoba Coliseum to those without power. The Salvation Army will provide hot meals, pastries, fruit, water coffee and hot meals according to Senator Jenifer Branning. She went on to say that there would be enough food for 300-400 people and that the service would be available until 4:30 today. The recent storm caused power outages for over 70% of the community. It could be days or longer until complete restoration.