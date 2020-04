Kindergarten registration starts soon. The Neshoba County School District’s preliminary kindergarten registration will open Monday, April 27, 2020. To attend kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2020 according to the NCSD. A future date will be scheduled to collect mandatory documents that must be completed to finalize registration if they are not uploaded. Please visit website to complete registration and view requirements: www.neshobacentral.com