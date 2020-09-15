Neshoba: Man Faces First Degree Murder Charge

From The Desk of The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office

A man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with an 18-month-old case. In February, an informant sparked Sheriff Investigators’ interest in the case. The information proved valuable in the death of a man whose body was found hanging from a tree near Canal Scrap, just off the Highway 15 bypass, Sheriff Eric Clark said.

Jasper Sullivan, 34, of 10211 Road 383, is charged with the March 27, 2019, murder of Harvey Vancleave, 52, Sheriff said.

Jasper was the initial person of interest during the investigation. He was at the property when deputies were called to investigate the death of Wendy Johnson, 41, 11520 CR 418, Union. She was found inside a camper at Canal Scrap. The next day deputies returned to find Harvey Vancleave; he was found in a wooded area near the camper.

In February, earlier this year, an informant shared special details of the events surrounding the case. This caused deputies to review the case file and return to the alleged murder scene for further investigation.

Sullivan was brought back to Neshoba County in May from custody with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for questioning. It was not until last week that he confessed to killing Vancleave, Clark said.

“He shared specific details about the Vancleave case,” Clark said. “He was charged on Monday; then, Justice Court Judge Jonathan Spears denied him bond. He is currently in the Neshoba County Detention Center.”No charges have been filed in connection with Johnson’s death, and the case remains under investigation, Clark said.

“Since February, we’ve invested many hours working on this,” he said.

Any information in this case or any investigation can be relayed to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at (855) 485-TIPS (8477).