Neshoba – One Fatality In Single Car Accident

One single car accident fatality is confirmed. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said that Branden Brian Chadwick 20, of Neshoba County, died in an accident early Saturday morning at around 4a.m.. Mr. Chadwick was a passenger in a vehicle that was heading east at 339 County Road. The vehicle ran off the roadway experiencing multiple overturns into a field. The driver and one other individual were taken by ambulance to Neshoba General. One other person walked away. According to Sheriff Clark, the Volunteer Fire Department, Neshoba General medical personnel and EMS were huge contributors in stabilizing the scene, the occupants, as well as successfully completing transport.