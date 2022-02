Neshoba County saw 148 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend pushing the total since the pandemic began to 10,070. Leake County had the biggest Friday-Saturday-Sunday increase in this area– with 179 new infections– as the county’s overall case count moved to 6,073. Another COVID death was reported in Leake County. Attala County had 118 new cases as it continues to approach the 5,000 mark.