Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark is asking residents of Neshoba County to check on your neighbors. Many residents are without power and may have limited heating. “We at the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office have a limited amount of staff and we need to continue serving you in a Law Enforcement capacity. Help take care of your neighbors.” There are multiple power outages being reported in the area. Stay safe. Temperatures are expected to drop in to possible single digits tonight.