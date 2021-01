Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark has acknowledged William Anderson “for all your hard work this past weekend. William works part time as a DUI Officer with Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Neshoba County is safer because of deputies like you.” He successfully completed the following –

• 6- DUI arrests

• 3- No Driver’s License

• 1-Suspended License

• 1- No Insurance

• 1- Child Endangerment

• 1- Leaving the scene of an Accident