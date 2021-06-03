Neshoba Sheriff’s Office and MDOT Address Commercial Traffic Concern on County Rd 210

County Road 210 has been a safety concern for Neshoba residents. According to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office local residents on County Road 210 called with concerns of commercial traffic on the recently re-opened bridge. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and MDOT Law Enforcement are working together to address these issues. “We are working diligently to keep the over-weight traffic off this low weight bridge. We know how important this roadway is to the community and will work to protect the integrity of this crossing.” Be aware of the low weight limit of just 3 tons.