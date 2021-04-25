Neshoba Sheriff’s Office Works With MHP- Multiple Arrests Reported

On April 23-24, 2021, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with Mississippi Highway Patrol to increase officer presence in Neshoba County. This was an effort to detect impaired drivers on our roadways.

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies reported the following:

• 21- Driving with Suspended License or Driving Without License • 4- Justice Court Warrants • 5- Felony Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) • 9- No proof of liability insurance • 6- Child restraint violations • 8- Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle • 5- Possession of drug paraphernalia • 2- Driving Under Influence (DUI) • 3- Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance • 6- Miscellaneous traffic violations • 1- MDOC Warrant (Nicholas Lamar Catchings)

I want to thank Cpt. Hutchins and all MHP Troopers that participated in the saturation detail. Their dedicated service to Troop H and Neshoba County should not go unrecognized. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office: 601-656-1414 Anonymous Tips: 855-485-TIPS (8477)

**** All information courtesy of Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office