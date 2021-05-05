Neshoba – Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Misdemeanor Charges and a Felony Arrest

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s office announced that a Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling on County Road 373 (CC Camp road) yesterday at around 9:30pm. The deputy encountered a green Dodge pickup driving without headlights. A traffic stop yielded multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony arrest. The driver Jonathan Lee Ford of Philadelphia. He was charged with the following:

• Improper Equipment

• Driving without a license

• Careless Driving

• No Proof of Liability Insurance

• Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

During the traffic stop, deputies encountered a white Chevy Avalanche that was driven by Harry John of 776 Red Water Road, Carthage. He was driving with multiple driving violations, which also led to a felony arrest. He was charged with the following:

• Driving without a license

• Seatbelt violation

• No Proof of Liability Insurance

• Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)