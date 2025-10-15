Big Deals!
Neshoba Woman Arrested After Admitting She Set Fire to a Vacant Home

A 61-year-old Neshoba County woman was arrested Tuesday, October 14, and charged with arson and disorderly conduct after admitting to setting fire to a vacant property on County Road 402.

Authorities say Caroline Carter told them she was “tired of seeing the house,” which was left empty after the property owner’s death.

Carter reportedly admitted she had attempted to burn the house once before, saying “it didn’t work,” but acknowledged that she was successful this time.

Dixon and Hope volunteer firefighters responded and worked to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

The home and a shed were completely engulfed, and a propane tank on the property exploded during the fire. No injuries were reported.

Carter is being held in the Neshoba County Jail without bond on the arson charge. Bond for the disorderly conduct charge was set at $600.

