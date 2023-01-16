New Business on Carthage Square, ASAP Pub

ASAP Pub held its ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday, January 14th at 3 pm. The restaurant’s name is an abbreviation for “Alton’s Social Athletic Pub” which pays homage to the grandfather of owner George Crosby.

Crosby says the pub will bring good food, drinks, and atmosphere to the Carthage square.

The grand opening for ASAP Pub is this Saturday, January 21st at 3 pm.

Operating hours for this weekend are Saturday and Sunday 3pm – 11pm. Regular operating hours will be: Friday 5pm – 11pm, Saturday 3pm – 11 pm, and Sunday 3pm – 10pm.