New Cases of Covid-19 in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 44 overall including 1 LTC case. Leake is reporting 86 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 73 cases overall with 2 deaths. Winston is reporting 36 cases overall. 77 long term care facility cases are reported. 10 additional deaths are confirmed with 169 deaths overall. 107 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 61 Caucasian, and 1 other. 4,512 cases are reported overall across the state, 2,302 of which are African American, 1,459 are Caucasian, 358 are other, and 393 are reported under investigation.