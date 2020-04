The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 34 overall including 1 LTC case. Leake is reporting 64 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 55 cases overall with 1 death. Winston is reporting 29 cases overall. 69 long term care facility cases are reported. 3974 cases are reported overall statewide. 12 additional deaths are confirmed with 152 deaths overall.